Sedalia man pleads guilty in trailer park slaying

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) - A 66-year-old Missouri man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman whose remains were discovered in a trailer park and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Sedalia Democrat reports Joseph Arbeiter pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 35-year-old Mandy Black earlier this year.

He pleaded guilty in a separate case to sexual assault and several other charges involving an attack on a neighbor. Arbeiter was in jail for that April 30 attack when trailer park maintenance workers who were cleaning out his home found two human arms inside a metal box.

Sheriff's deputies found additional human remains in several shallow graves in a wooded area near the trailer.

Arbeiter said Friday he killed Black in mid-February.