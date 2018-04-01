Sedalia Police Make First Arrest in 2010 Murder Case

SEDALIA - UPDATE: Jamauhle D. Brown, 29, has been charged with murder of Michael Smith in Sedalia.

Sedalia Police made their first arrest on Wednesday in the March 2010 murder of Michael ‘Mike Mike' Smith. The accused's name has not been released but police are holding a noon press conference on Thursday at the Sedalia City Municipal Building. Smith was shot in his kitchen during the early morning hours on March 28, 2010. Smith was 30 and survived by two children and his girlfriend.