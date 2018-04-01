Sedalia Police Remember Fallen Officers

SEDALIA - The Sedalia Police Department's 16th Annual Peace Officer's Memorial Ceremony will be held Tuesday to remember law enforcement professionals that lost their lives in the performance of duty.

The ceremony will take place at the City of Sedalia Municipal Building. Opening Ceremonies will begin at 6:00 p.m. The open House and Reception will last until 8:00 p.m.

The ceremony is open to the public.