Sedalia residents demand change after bullying leads to 3 high school suicides
Riley's father, Ralph Garrigus, said bullying is a district-wide problem, and prevention of bullying needs to start earlier.
"We have to do more training. We've got to get more support things in schools, and at a younger age," Garrigus said. "It has to start in grade schools it really does."
School district officials told protesters bullying is an issue in a lot of places, and Sedalia is no different.
The superintendent of Sedalia School District 200, Brad Pillott, said the core problem is what happens outside the classroom.
"When it comes to bullying, I think most situations start with social media, after 5, before school and on weekends," Pillott said. "The school district works on those issues during the week so it becomes our problem. That doesn't mean it doesn't happen at school, I believe all schools have problems with that."
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: