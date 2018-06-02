Sedalia Responds to Racist Vandalism

SEDALIA - City workers painted over graffiti containing racial slurs Monday after vandals spraypainted bleachers in a city park over the weekend. The act left residents with a variety of emotions. Local NAACP president Rhonda Chalfant said she was preparing to speak out on the issue.

"I'm going to talk at the city council meeting tonight about what happened. I just feel angry at those responsible for this."

Anger was not the only emotion on display. Jordan Webb, who lives across the street from the vandalized baseball field, didn't get worked up over the act.

"I'm not that bothered by it. It was probably just a couple of kids being stupid. There's no sense in getting worked up over it."

Another neighbor, Gordell Poindexter, shared a similar view.

"It's a negative act. Negative only comes from negative. We've got to come together from all corners as a community to keep this from happening again."

Police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.