Sedalia School Officials Cancel Trips to Play

(Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SEDALIA (AP) - Sedalia schools have canceled the remaining field trips to see a play based on the "Punch and Judy" puppet show. Administrators say they deemed the performance inappropriate for younger students. Assistant Superintendent Brad Pollitt says he made the decision based on the violence in the show. Some elementary school students in the school district have already seen the play at State Fair Community College. "Punch and Judy" has been around since the 17th century and was a 1950s television program for children. There are different versions of the play, but most show Punch behaving outrageously and triumphing in a series of encounters with the law. About 3,700 students from 23 area schools were expected to attend the show. Eric Yazell, program coordinator for the college theater, says he called all the schools after concerns arose.