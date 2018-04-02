Sedalia Search for the Driver of a Hit and Run

COLUMBIA - Sedalia police officers are investigating a hit-and-run at the AutoZone store on West Broadway. The police report accounts of a 60-year-old woman in the parking lot with her daughter. The daughter, having car problems, was in the way of another driver. After honking the driver attempted to go around the car, allegedly running over the daughters foot.

The mother then yelled at the driver about the incident. She says the driver then hit her with the car causing her to roll over the hood. Allegedly the driver hit the mother a second time before leaving the parking lot.The victim was taken to the hospital.

A suspect description hasn't been released, but police say he or she was driving a nineties to early 2000's model silver Ford Contour or Escort. Call the Sedalia police department at 660-826-8100 if you have any further information.