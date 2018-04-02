Sedalia Splits Over Language

The proposal, made by radio DJ Charlie Thomas, encouraged non-English speaking citizens of Sedalia to take English classes.



The city's residents packed the council chambers. After Thomas read the proposal, the chamber erupted with applause. However, many speakers made their points against the proposal.



Thomas says English as an official language will help Sedalia and non-English speakers.



"Many of these people have come from far off places, and they don't know what's going on, they're in a strange land. They're being taken advantage of by landlords and various other unscrupulous people, and it's time that we step up and help them out, so that that doesn't happen, and they can understand the language and the culture of what's going on to protect themselves," Thomas said.



The city council ultimately decided not to pass the resolution.