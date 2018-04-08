Sedalia Tornado Update

Sedalia is recovering... After at least one tornado hit the area last night. Electric crews were already out... Fixing power lines the storm toppled. Families returned to their homes to take a look at what the storm did. Trinkets, furniture, and branches littered the lawn. One family lost their home of 23 years.

"i don't know if we lost a lot but... To us it's you know... You know.. everything." dennis spellmeyer.

There's no doubt there's plenty of property damage in sedalia. But storms like these take more than just an economic toll.

"It's a sound I don't want to hear no more."

Thursday night's tornado hit this Sedalia neighborhood, destroying two adjacent homes. Two families, who had one frightening experience.

"I glanced at it, and kept running," said Tony Capraro.

"He was standing at the door and he said, 'We'd better go to the basement,'" remembered Dennis Spellmeyer. "And we all went, rushed to the basement. And as soon as I closed the basement door, it was over with."

Tramautic events, like surviving a tornado, affect people in different ways.

"It scared the crap out of me."

"I just want to get back to normal."

To cope with a disaster, the National Mental Health Association recommends taking things one at a time, asking for help when you need it and, most importantly, talking about it.

In this neighborhood, talk is everywhere.

"This isn't the first time a tornado has devastated this part of Sedalia. In the 1970s, a twister totaled a building across the street from where these residents face a similar situation.

The clean-up has begun, and families are hopeful.

"I guess we'll pull through."

Luckily, they have a lot of people helping them.