SEMO agriculture students schooled in use of drone

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Agriculture has something new at its farm - a drone unofficially dubbed "Ag Force One."

Students and faculty are being trained on how to use the unmanned aerial vehicle, a $6,000 piece of equipment that department chairman Mike Aide says will serve several education purposes and help teach agriculture students cutting-edge technologies.

The drone works by carrying a high-powered camera that shoots photos and video footage. The Southeast Missourian reports that students in plant science classes such as water management and cotton and rice production will use the drone.

The camera in the drone will help assess crops, flying within a few feet of them. Students will be able to evaluate data to consider changes to a crop management plan.