SEMO Announces $178K for Flood-Hit Areas

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) -- Southeast Missouri State University has announced $178,903 to help people create new businesses in flood-battered areas.

The money comes from the Cape Girardeau school's Douglas C. Greene Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Delta Regional Authority.

The Delta Regional Authority was created by Congress. It offers funding for small business and community development projects in 252 counties and parishes considered to be part of the Mississippi River Delta region.

The grant money will be used to offer four six-week classes in the Missouri communities of Cape Girardeau, Piedmont, Sikeston and Charleston.

Participants will learn basic skills needed to become small-business owners and receive help analyzing the feasibility of their business ideas. Money also will be available to allow participants to compete for small start-up grants.