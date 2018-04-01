SEMO Director Writes Book on Sports

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Robert Hamblin is best known for his role as the director of the Center for Faulkner Studies at Southeast Missouri State University. He's a renowned scholar on the works of southern literary giant William Faulkner. But Hamblin has another passion, one that may seem at odds with the world of elite literary scholarship -- sports. He teaches a class on sports literature at Southeast and served for two decades as the poetry editor of a sports literature journal. St. Louis-based not-for-profit poetry publishing company Time Being Books recently published Hamblin's book of sports poems called "Keeping Score: Sports Poems for Every Season." Hamblin has plans for poetry readings in the fall.