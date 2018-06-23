Sen. Blunt to Meet With Officials at St. Louis VA Amid Concerns

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Republican Sen. Roy Blunt is in St. Louis on Wednesday to meet with officials at the VA hospital about concerns raised over mental health care.

Dr. Jose Mathews, the former chief of psychiatry at the St. Louis VA Medical Center, said earlier this month that veterans often wait a month or more for mental health treatment because psychiatrists and other staff members see too few patients.

Mathews also claimed in a federal whistleblower complaint that he was demoted after raising his concerns.

A VA spokeswoman has said the allegations are being investigated.

The complaint by Mathews comes amid other problems raised at VA medical centers around the country, including reports that as many as 40 veterans died while awaiting medical care from the VA hospital in Phoenix.