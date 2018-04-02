Sen. Bond To Discuss Anti-Terrorism Bill

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Right Now-St. Louis,0659Latest St. Louis area news:BABY DEATH Experts: Never leave children unattended in car ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The death of a seven-month-old girl in a hot St. Louis car is prompting a renewed reminder from experts: Never -- EVER -- leave a child alone in a car. The baby was found dead yesterday in the car on a parking lot at Washington University School of Medicine. Passers-by used a rock to break a window and try to save her, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene. Meteorology professor Jan Null of San Francisco State University tracks child deaths in hot cars. He says the St. Louis case was the 22nd in the U.S. this year. It marked the 12th time since 1998 that a child has died in a hot vehicle in Missouri, but the first this year. Null says the temperature inside a parked car rises rapidly on a hot day, and a child shouldn't be left even for a moment. Also yesterday, a two-year-old child in Cincinnati died after being left in a hot vehicle.GAMBLING HELP E-mail help now available for problem gamblers ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A state-run service for problem gamblers is now offering help via e-mail. Since the arrival of casinos in Missouri in the mid-1990s, the state has offered a help line, 1-888-BETSOFF. Gamblers and their families can speak with trained counselors. Program manager Sue Self of St. Louis-based Life Crisis Services says the new e-mail service offers the same help. It is being rolled out as part of Missouri Responsible Gaming Education Month. Self says it is easier for some to communicate through e-mail than through phone calls. Either way, she says counselors can provide guidance and tools to help gamblers beat their addictions. Those seeking help via e-mail can write to gamblingcounselor@lifecrisis.org.BOND APPEARANCE Bond to discuss his bill proposals in St. Louis visit ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Senator Kit Bond will be in St. Louis this afternoon to discuss his anti-terrorism bill. The Republican will speak at 12:30 to the Lambert Rotary Club at the Airport Holiday Inn. He is expected to discuss his bill that was signed into law earlier this month. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act aims to modernize terrorist surveillance.FLAMINGO CHICKS Twelve flamingo hatchlings at St. Louis Zoo ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A dozen flamingo hatchlings are doing well after hatching at the St. Louis Zoo. For now, the chicks are out of public view until they become adults next spring. The zoo recently brought in Caribbean flamingo eggs from Hialeah Racetrack in Miami. The newly hatched chicks range from three weeks old to four weeks old. They are being hand-raised and are fed a special formula. The Miami racetrack has not held a horse race in six years, but 300 Caribbean flamingoes still live in the racing oval there. The Caribbean flamingo is the only flamingo that naturally inhabits North America. Hialeah has distributed flamingo eggs to zoos since the 1980s. The St. Louis Zoo is among four to acquire eggs this summer.SAVING FROGS Threatened frogs get help ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Kermit the Frog might be recruited -- along with governments, corporations, and philanthropists -- to help in a worldwide effort to stem the deaths of frog populations around the world. Next week, leaders of the world's zoos and aquariums meeting in Budapest, Hungary, will discuss the logistics of the frog-saving effort, dubbed Amphibian Ark. A mysterious killer fungus is wiping out frog populations around the globe. Scientists have a plan to isolate hundreds of frogs at the world's zoos, aquariums and botanical gardens until they can be released in the wild safely. Jeffrey Bonner, president of the Saint Louis Zoo, is heading the initiative. Next week, he'll present a strategy for raising global awareness of the crisis and the initial $50 million needed to avert it. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-24-07 0331CDT