Sen. Kraus running for Missouri secretary of state

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Republican state Sen. Will Kraus says he plans to run for Missouri secretary of state in 2016.

Kraus announced his candidacy Thursday, making him the first to formally launch a challenge to Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander.

Kraus must first win re-election this fall, but that shouldn't be difficult, because he has no opponents.

The Lee's Summit lawmaker has served in the Senate since 2011 and previously served for six years in the House.

Kraus may be best known for sponsoring an income tax cut that legislators enacted this year by overriding a veto by Gov. Jay Nixon.

But he also had sponsored various election-related bills, including a proposed constitutional amendment that would authorize a photo identification requirement for voters. That photo ID measure did not pass this year.