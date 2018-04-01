Sen. Kurt Schaefer elected chairman of post-Ferguson committee

JEFFERSON CITY - Sen. Kurt Schaefer (R-Columbia), a Columbia resident, was elected chairman of a committee that met Thursday to examine the events which followed the grand jury's decision to not indict Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of Michael Brown.

The Joint Committee on Governmental Accountability, which was established in 2004, looks for inefficiencies and misconduct in state government.

Upon being elected chairman, Schaefer said in a statement:

"I am honored to be elected chairman of this bipartisan committee and look forward to leading the investigation into the state's response to events in Ferguson. As we begin this investigation, I want to assure Missourians that this committee will work tirelessly to understand the events and decisions surrounding the state's response to the violence and destruction that took place in Ferguson and the neighboring communities. The men and woman of our Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Highway Patrol serve our state with great pride and dedication. They deserve to have an in-depth review of decisions and policies that lead to their deployment and utilization."

Schaefer said he believes the investigation will take months and that the hearing are a good start.

The next hearing is expected to be in the next few weeks.

Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey, (R-St. Charles) said the committee will go into the Ferguson investigation without preconceived notions and let the people involved tell the story.