Sen. McCaskill gives $240K to Missouri Democrats

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill has given $240,000 from her campaign to the Missouri Democratic Party.

Online Ethics Commission records show the contribution to the Missouri Democratic State Committee was made last week. The money is intended to help Democrats running for the state legislature.

Republicans won control of the Missouri House and Senate over a decade ago and now have a roughly two-thirds majority.

Democrats folded their separate House and Senate campaign committees earlier this year and transferred the money to the state party in an attempt to better coordinate their legislative efforts.

McCaskill's contribution makes her the largest donor to the party for the time being.

Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster has given $200,000 as part of a pledge to contribute $400,000 over four years to the party.