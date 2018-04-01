Sen. McCaskill going to Cuba on trade mission

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Sen. Claire McCaskill is going to Cuba this weekend to learn about the country and help open doors for Missouri in the agricultural and business sectors.

McCaskill's office said in a statement Friday the senator has met with Missouri agricultural groups and Cuba's top diplomat to the U.S. to prepare for the trip.

McCaskill will return next week. While in Cuba, she plans to meet with diplomats, business owners, health care workers and other groups.

The trip comes following President Barack Obama's recent decision to normalize relations and ease trade restrictions with the nation that's off the coast of Florida.

Gov. Jay Nixon plans to travel to Havana on March 1 to build relationships and increase opportunities for Missouri to export goods to Cuba.