Sen. McCaskill Says Penalty Defies Common Sense

NIXA, Mo. (AP) -- Sen. Claire McCaskill is asking the USDA to reconsider the $90,000 penalty it has imposed on a Nixa man who sold hundreds of bunnies without a license.

John Dollarhite says he made about $200 in profit for selling rabbits from April 2008 to December 2009. He says he didn't know he needed a license to sell the animals, but even if he did he thinks the government's penalty is way overboard.

Ag Department spokesman Dave Sacks told the Springfield News-Leader the agency is trying to work out an alternative to the fine, but he doesn't know what it will be.

McCaskill says the proposed penalty defies common sense. The Democrat grew up in rural Missouri and says she will go to Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack if USDA'S new plan isn't reasonable.