Sen. McCaskill Seeks Review of Native Contract

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is seeking a review of a no-bid contract awarded by NASA to an Alaska Native corporation.

The Missouri Democrat says in a Sept. 16 letter to NASA Inspector General the contract with the Arctic Slope Regional Corp. raises "issues of concern," including its award without competition.

McCaskill, who chairs the Senate subcommittee on Contracting Oversight, is a longtime critic of the advantage tapped by Alaska Native corporations in obtaining billions of dollars in federal contracts through a Small Business Administration program.

She introduced a bill last year that would strip the corporations of that edge.

The NASA contract was awarded last year to subsidiary Arctic Slope Regional Corp. Regional and Technical Solutions for engineering studies and technical support work.