Sen. McCaskill to Lead Expanded Oversight Panel

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill will lead a newly expanded subcommittee looking into federal finances and contracting.

The Democratic senator from Missouri has led a temporary subcommittee on contracting oversight since 2009. But McCaskill said Wednesday the subcommittee has been made permanent and broadened to provide oversight of spending at every federal agency.

The Subcommittee on Financial and Contracting Oversight is part of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. McCaskill says the designation as a permanent subcommittee means the panel will get more staff and investigative resources.