Sen. McCaskill Won't Be at Obama Fundraiser in Mo.

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill will be absent when President Barack Obama comes to St. Louis to raise money for his re-election campaign.

Obama was to appear at two private fundraisers Tuesday. McCaskill's office says her schedule will not allow her to come back to Missouri for the events.

But McCaskill's Repubulican challengers will be highlighting her ties to the president. Republican Senate candidate John Brunner, who declared his candidacy Monday, said he launched his first television ad Tuesday.The ad shows a photo of Obama and McCaskill together while Brunner denounces Washington's "uncontrolled spending, massive debt, and regulations that cost jobs."

GOP Senate candidates Sarah Steelman and Todd Akin also have highlighted McCaskill's support for Obama's health care law and some of his other initiatives.