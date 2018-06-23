Senate Back on Expanded Gambling Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Senate is again debating legislation to repeal gambling loss limits and increase taxes on casinos. Senate Majority Leader Charlie Shields argues the measure is necessary, especially because the state's casinos face new competition from Kansas. The Senate spent about six hours on the bill last night. When it stopped debate last night, Shields said his effort was likely over for the year. But he came back today determined to reach a vote on the measure. He says there are too many jobs and tax dollars at stake to give up. Shields proposes repealing a state law that limits patron losses to $500 in a two-hour period. He also wants to levy a two percent tax on most casinos, generating money for a new scholarship program.