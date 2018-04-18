Senate committee chairwoman: Coroner training bill is "necessary"

12 hours 47 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 6:07:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News
By: Jamie Grey, KOMU 8 Managing Editor
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The Senate Committee on Professional Registration held a public hearing for a bill designed to fund training for the county coroners in the state. The bill would add a one dollar fee to death certificates, putting the money toward training. It would also penalize coroners who do not attend training by stripping their ability to sign death certificates.

Jay Minor, joined by his girlfriend Debby Ferguson, was first to testify in favor of the bill. His son, Jayke Minor died in 2011. The Howard County coroner initially ruled his death an accidental drug overdose, but years later a toxicology report showed there was only marijuana in his system, a drug experts do not believe causes death. There were additional issues with the coroner's investigation, including inaccurate reports filed.

After years of not knowing what happened to his son, Jay Minor took his story to the Missouri Coroners' and Medical Examiners' Association. He and Ferguson have since talked to lawmakers, other coroners and a national coroners' association looking for changes to Missouri's laws - many of which have not been updated in decades.

During the committee meeting, Chairwoman Senator Jeanie Riddle (R-Mokane) thanked Minor and Ferguson for testifying and called the proposed legislation a "necessary bill"

"It's very pleasing," Jay Minor said. "We made a vow when this started to make sure this happened to no other family in Missouri. And I feel like we're making a good accomplishment on that."
Two county coroners testified that they supported the bill and want to loop in other agencies, including law enforcement and prosecutors.
"After eight years and after three years of finally having someone listen to us, it's very refreshing to know that we have gotten to where we need to be to get changes," Ferguson said. 
The bill would cap the training fund at $500,000. Bill sponsor Representative Dan Houx (R-Warrensburg) said it would take about a year for the funding to build up and more work can be done to work on logistics of training and who will be involved as that money comes in.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Darkroom Records showcases student musicians to raise money
Darkroom Records showcases student musicians to raise money
COLUMBIA - Darkroom Records hosted a fundraiser at Rose Music Hall for students to showcase their own music. This... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 8:34:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Greitens faces new criminal allegations, new calls to resign; says no
Greitens faces new criminal allegations, new calls to resign; says no
JEFFERSON CITY - With allegations of "new potential criminal violations," and renewed calls for his resignation, Gov. Eric Greitens released... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 8:34:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Report finds UM System generated 5.4 billion in 2017
Report finds UM System generated 5.4 billion in 2017
JEFFERSON CITY - University of Missouri System administrators and a consulting firm founder discussed the UM System's impact on Missouri's... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 7:52:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Columbia family to urge Congress to make childhood cancer research a priority
Columbia family to urge Congress to make childhood cancer research a priority
COLUMBIA – One Columbia family has become well-known through the years as they've shared their story about their daughter's battle... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 6:36:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in Top Stories

Man jumps off parking garage and dies
Man jumps off parking garage and dies
COLUMBIA - A 91-year-old man jumped off the top of a parking garage and died from suicide in downtown Columbia... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 6:26:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

IRS provides additional day to file and pay after system crashes on Tax Day
IRS provides additional day to file and pay after system crashes on Tax Day
COLUMBIA - People and businesses will now have until midnight on Wednesday to file and pay taxes. The Internal... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 6:26:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Senate committee chairwoman: Coroner training bill is "necessary"
Senate committee chairwoman: Coroner training bill is "necessary"
JEFFERSON CITY - The Senate Committee on Professional Registration held a public hearing for a bill designed to fund training... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 6:07:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

House bill designed to add work requirements to SNAP
House bill designed to add work requirements to SNAP
JEFFERSON CITY - A House bill would require able-bodied people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to seek work... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 5:49:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Columbia residents unclear on short-term rentals
Columbia residents unclear on short-term rentals
COLUMBIA - Multiple groups with the city of Columbia hosted a public information meeting Tuesday to discuss short-term rentals, such... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 5:08:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Starbucks to close stores for an afternoon for bias training
Starbucks to close stores for an afternoon for bias training
NEW YORK — Starbucks, moving swiftly to confront a racially charged uproar over the arrest of two black men... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 5:05:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

New bills addressing mothers and babies goes before the Senate
New bills addressing mothers and babies goes before the Senate
JEFFERSON CITY - A Senate committee heard public hearings Tuesday about a few bills related to expecting mothers and their... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

UPDATE: West-Ash neighborhood's downzoning request approved
UPDATE: West-Ash neighborhood's downzoning request approved
COLUMBIA - The city council approved a petition to downzone properties in the West-Ash neighborhood Monday night, marking the end... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 3:00:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Healing Box Project teaching veterans to play guitar
Healing Box Project teaching veterans to play guitar
COLUMBIA - The Truman VA has a new way to help veterans fight the blues by using the blues. ... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 12:27:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Hawley on Greitens charity case: "We have obtained evidence of potential criminal violations"
Hawley on Greitens charity case: "We have obtained evidence of potential criminal violations"
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office has turned over evidence to the St. Louis circuit attorney for... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in Top Stories

The Latest: House Democrat again asks Greitens to resign
The Latest: House Democrat again asks Greitens to resign
JEFFERSON CITY— The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 12:15 p.m. The leader... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:07:00 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

The Latest: Attorney general dismisses call for recusal
The Latest: Attorney general dismisses call for recusal
JEFFERSON CITY— The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 9:20 a.m. A spokeswoman says... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 10:05:01 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

IRS warns of scammers even after filing deadline
IRS warns of scammers even after filing deadline
COLUMBIA – Tax Day is April 17 this year, and the Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers that scammers are... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 8:03:00 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Meetings this week will discuss a tax for short-term rentals like Airbnb
Meetings this week will discuss a tax for short-term rentals like Airbnb
COLUMBIA - During popular events like football games and graduation, hotels and short-term rentals are in great demand. One... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 3:07:00 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 52°
8am 51°
9am 51°
10am 51°