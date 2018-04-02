Senate Debates English Requirement

The bill cleared the House in February with slightly different wording. If the same measure passes both chambers, voters would decide whether to add the provision to the constitution. Missouri law already makes English the common language. Supporters say the current law is not strong enough, and they want to ensure that government meetings are not held in a foreign language. Opponents say the measure discourages cultural diversity and is really just an attempt to get Republican-leaning voters to the polls. The Senate set the bill aside Monday night without voting.