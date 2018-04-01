Senate Filibuster Attempt

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - A lawmaker opposed to embryonic stem cell research has tied up the Senate for more than eleven hours, trying to block confirmation of a new University of Missouri curator. Senator Matt Bartle, a Lee's Summit Republican, is continuing to lead a largely solo filibuster tonight against the appointment of Kansas City businessman Warren Erdman as curator. Bartle led the opposition to Amendment Two, the state constitutional measure protecting early stem cell research. It was narrowly approved by voters two months ago. Erdman is a Republican who was appointed to the board in December by Governor Blunt. He is a vocal supporter of early stem cell research.