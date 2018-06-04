Senate, House Plan Hearings on Boeing Incentives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Committees of the Missouri House and Senate have scheduled hearings on incentives aimed at helping persuade Boeing Co. to build its 777X commercial aircraft in the state.

Lawmakers on Monday opened a special session called by Gov. Jay Nixon to consider a package of up to $150 million annually in incentives for Boeing.

On Tuesday, a Senate committee plans to meet at 5 p.m. to consider the proposal. The House Economic Development Committee is scheduled to consider that chamber's legislation following the conclusion of the Senate hearing.

Missouri is among several states seeking to win the 777X. Nixon says the state is facing a Dec. 10 deadline to submit an offer to Boeing.