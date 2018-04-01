Senate interim committee created to investigate Planned Parenthood

JEFFERSON CITY - A state legislative committee will look into recent allegations made against Planned Parenthood. A viral video led to accusations of Planned Parenthood illegally selling fetal tissue.

Senate leader Tom Dempsey announced the creation of the Senate interim committee on the Sanctity of Life Tuesday.

Dempsey said he wants the committee "to find out exactly what is going on behind closed doors and hold them accountable for any illegal actions."

Interim committee chairman Sen. Kurt Schaefer said if the allegations prove to be true, Planned Parenthood should lose its license and be stripped of all federal funding.

"Missourians deserve to know the truth behind this potentially atrocious violation of our state laws and humane values," Schaefer said.

The committee consists of seven members who will conduct an investigation regarding Planned Parenthood's business model and its methods for disposing of human remains from aborted fetuses. The interim committee will determine if any state dollars were directly used in the disposal of fetal remains.

Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri and Planned Parenthood of Kansas and mid-Missouri released a statement in reaction to political criticism.

The press release said the Missouri Planned Parenthood affiliates do not participate in tissue donation programs. They also said that Planned Parenthood will cooperate with any investigations.

"These political attacks claiming that Planned Parenthood profits in any way from tissue donation or illegal activity are simply not true. Some Planned Parenthood affiliates in the country have programs for women and families who want to donate tissue to leading research institutions that will use it to help find treatment and cures for diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Our affiliates do not have or participate in tissue donation programs," the press release said.

The committee will hold public hearings and issue a report to the General Assembly by Dec. 1.