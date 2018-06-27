Senate narrowly passes Missouri social services budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators have narrowly passed a budget for state social services despite hours of late-night debate and filibusters.
The budget passed with the minimum 18 votes needed early Wednesday. Fifteen lawmakers voted against it.
Senators debated late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning on a proposal in the bill to move 200,000 Missourians from fee-for-service Medicaid to managed care.
Other bipartisan criticism stemmed from an increase of roughly $100 million less for the department next year compared to House recommendations.
The bill passed in a rare second vote after senators first defeated it 17-15.
Lead budget writer Republican Sen. Kurt Schaefer says it's unclear what would have happened if the bill failed.
The more than $8 billion budget plan outlines spending for seniors, people with mental illness and foster children.