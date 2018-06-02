Senate Panel Approves Patriot Act Extensions

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved a

three-year extension of three post-Sept. 11 surveillance practices

but voted to end another one. The panel opposed an investigative

tool, known as national security letters, that compels businesses

to turn over customer records without a judge's orders.

The legislation also includes new privacy and civil liberty

safeguards for the Patriot Act provisions.

The measure, sponsored by committee Chairman Patrick Leahy,

would extend through 2013 the use of roving wiretaps on multiple

electronic devices. It also would extend authority to obtain

court-approved access to business records considered relevant to

terrorist investigations and secret surveillance of non-American

"lone wolf" suspects not linked to specific terrorist groups.

It now goes to the full Senate. Without congressional action,

the three provisions will expire on May 27.