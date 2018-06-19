Senate Panel Considers Missouri's 200th Birthday

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Senate committee is considering a resolution to kick off plans for the state's 200th birthday in 2021.

The resolution is sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Ron Richard, a Republican from Joplin.

The Senate Rules Committee heard testimony Tuesday, but did not vote on the measure. It would direct the State Historical Society of Missouri to start developing plans commemorating Missouri's bicentennial.

The resolution would need to pass both the House and the Senate before being sent to the historical society.

The historical society was created in 1898 to collect and preserve Missouri history. Missouri was admitted to the United States in 1821.