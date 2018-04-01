Senate Panel to Consider Mo. School Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Senate committee plans to consider legislation that could address unaccredited schools and a law that requires struggling districts to pay for students to transfer to other schools.

Several bills have been filed this year, and Senate Education Chairman David Pearce says he intends for his panel to endorse legislation Thursday. Pearce, a Republican from Warrensburg, says he prefers a narrowly focused measure.

Pearce wants the full Senate to start debating the legislation before next month's weeklong spring break.

A 1993 Missouri law requires unaccredited districts to pay tuition and transportation costs for students to transfer a nearby accredited school. The law has led to financial problems for unaccredited districts and concerns among accredited schools about the numbers of transfers they must accept.