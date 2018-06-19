Senate Passes Required Telemedicine Coverage

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate approved legislation requiring insurance companies to cover medical services provided electronically if they cover for the same service delivered in person.

Under the legislation, people receiving medical treatment through "telemedicine" would not face higher co-pays or deductibles than they would for a face-to-face doctor visit. Senators voted 34-0 Thursday to the send the measure to the House.

Sen. Rob Schaaf, a physician from St. Joseph, says telemedicine coverage is becoming more important. Schaaf says there's a shortage in doctors specializing in specific medical fields, leading to more people using the Internet for consultations with their providers.

The bill is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Kiki Curls, of Kansas City.