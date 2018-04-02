Senate Redistricting Panel Struggling

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- A special commission drawing new boundaries of Missouri state Senate districts is struggling to reach agreement ahead of a deadline next week.

The panel of five Democrats and five Republicans met Monday in Jefferson City and adjourned without reaching a deal on a new map for the 34-member Senate.

Maps of political districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect population changes shown by the Census. Commission leaders said Monday the St. Louis area seems to be the biggest sticking point in adjusting the outlines of state Senate districts.

The commission meets again next week facing an Aug. 18 deadline for proposing a tentative map. If the panel does not reach agreement, the responsibility for drawing new Senate districts falls to a panel of judges.