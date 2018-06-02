Senate Releases Report on Mamtek

JEFFERSON CITY - The Senate Governmental Accountability Committee took its turn in releasing its recommendations for the Department of Economic Development Wednesday.

The Committee suggested five solutions to prevent a situation like Mamtek from happening in the state again. Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Jim Lembke, R-St. Louis said one of the largest changes will be how bonds are issued out.

"I think that is something that has to be proposed, debated and discussed in the general assembly, because if you ask anybody involved in this thing, this project wouldn't have moved forward if it weren't for the financing of this thing," said Lembke.

The report says issuing bonds needs to get a voter approval.

Another recommendation cracks down on finding legitimate companies through a 5-star rating system. Lembke said depending on what criteria a company has as far as financial support, credentials and other factors will determine what rating a prospective company will receive.

The Senate report is similar to the House's in creating procedures to make sure the Department of Economic Development is doing its due diligence. The House report provides more detailed descriptions of what procedures the Department should take, while the Senate gives a more general description.

Sen. Lembke said he plans on opening up the discussion for suggestions and ways to put these recommendations into a piece of legislation.

"I can't say whether a bill will get passed, but I can guarantee one will be introduced," said Lembke.