Senate to Begin Budget Debate Monday

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Senate will start debating the state's FY 2013 budget Monday, continuing a budget debate process that by state law must be completed by May 11.

The $24 billion budget is divided among 14 bills, each of which allocates money to certain parts of state government. The Senate will not be able to amend the bills during debate this week. The agencies that each bill funds are, in order:

The Board of Fund Commissioners, which deals with state bonds. This is one of two bills the Senate Appropriations Committee left as it was when it passed the House of Representatives on March 22.

Property leases and related services. This covers maintenance, operating costs, and other needs for state-owned facilities such as office buildings.

Supplemental purposes. This last bill allocates supplemental money to several agencies rather than one particular entity. It covers miscellaneous expenses such as adult daycare, improvements to the rail corridor between St. Louis and Kansas City, and gasoline for the Highway Patrol. It is the only other budget bill the Senate has not altered from its House version.



Although the budget approved by the Senate appropriations committee is a little more than $1 billion larger than the one originally proposed by Gov. Nixon, it uses about $48 million less in general revenue. Appropriations committee chair Sen. Kurt Schaefer, R-Columbia, said this is because the governor's staff did not yet have reliable figures on how much money the state would get from federal sources when they wrote the budget proposal, something he said is normal in the budget process. In all, only about a third of the budget comes from tax revenue. The rest comes from either federal funding such as Medicaid or fees the state charges for various services.

The biggest sticking point is likely to be funding for a program meant to cover blind persons who don't qualify for Medicaid. The House originally cut the program, which covers 2,800 people at a cost of $28 million, and sent that money toward higher education, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.The Senate subsequently restored the program but cut $18 million from its budget, according to the Kansas City Star. State budget director Linda Luebbering has said Nixon's biggest goal was restoring funding for that program.

If the Senate passes the budget, it will then go back to the House of Representatives, which will have to vote on whether to accept the changes made by the Senate. All 14 bills will have to pass both houses, and the general assembly must present the budget to Gov. Nixon by May 11. Nixon has until mid June to sign it into law. The next fiscal year starts on July 1, 2012.

