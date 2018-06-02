Senate to Perfect Bill Protecting Missouri Gun Owners

5 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, March 13 2013 Mar 13, 2013 Wednesday, March 13, 2013 4:48:00 PM CDT March 13, 2013 in News
By: Joe Chiodo
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate is set to perfect a bill Wednesday night that would further protect Missouri gun owners.  Republican Senator Kurt Schaefer first proposed the bill in January, shortly after President Obama announced plans to make gun control laws more strict.

The amendment Sen. Schaefer drafted states, "That the right of every citizen to keep and bear arms in defense of his home, person, family and property, or when lawfully summoned in aid of the civil power, shall not be questioned[; but this shall not justify the wearing of concealed weapons].  The rights guaranteed by this section shall be unalienable.  The state of Missouri shall be obligated to uphold these rights and shall under no circumstances decline to protect against their infringement."

The additions in the amendment that did not exist before include, citizens having the right to keep and bear arms in defense of their family.  It would also remove language stating the right to keep and bear arms did not justify the wearing of concealed weapons.  Lastly, the amendment labels the rights guaranteed under the provision of the Constitution as "unalienable."

The bill would aim to allow Missourians to present a claim against the Missouri General Assembly or General Attorney, when those lawmakers do not defend the state citizens' rights to bear arms against federal infringement.

Doug Alley, owner of Ammo Alley in Hartsburg, told KOMU 8 News he is happy with the proposed bill, and believes it will be approved in the Senate. 

"I was so glad to see that somebody actually decided to write some kind of legislation that would prevent somebody else from trying to infringe upon those freedoms we hold so dear," Alley explained.

Several KOMU 8 viewers expressed different opinions on Facebook.

Steve Anthony said, "It's all for show. Republicans want to make it clear to their constituents they're "standing up" for 2nd amendment rights. We get it. Time to move on." 

William Lynch commented, "So it's a revocation of sovereign immunity? I think it may be doubtful that a court would allow the legislature to rob a member of the executive branch of such an immunity."

Once perfected, the bill will then be voted on. If passed, Missourians will be able to vote on the amendment in the 2014 general election. 

Senator Schaefer's office told KOMU 8 News, there is a chance the bill will not make it to the floor for perfection by the end of Wednesday night's session.  The Senate would then most likely review the bill Thursday.

For the full text of the bill, click here.

 

 

