Senate Votes to Keep Myers at Homeland Security

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Senate panel has voted to let Julie Myers keep her senior post at the Department of Homeland Security. Missouri Democrat Claire McCaskill was the only member of the Homeland Security committee who voted against Myers' nomination to head Immigration and Customs Enforcement. McCaskill says she's concerned the agency does not track how many employers are prosecuted for hiring illegal immigrants. President Bush first installed Myers in 2005 while the Senate was in recess. The full Senate is expected to vote on Myers' nomination in the next few weeks. She is a Shawnee native and is married to John Wood, the U.S. attorney in Kansas City, Missouri.