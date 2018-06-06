Senator Filibusters Tax Incentive Bill
Purgason read from several books and emails from around the state to filibuster the bill on Tuesday. “"I don't want to stop the bill as much as I want to go in a different direction,” said the senator after yielding the floor to Senator Matt Bartle around 5:45 pm on Tuesday. “We need to rethink the way we approach economic development in the state and the way we do that is to empower small businesses and start creating a level playing field where all small businesses can go out and compete on a level playing field and their tax dollars not going to subsidize their competition." Sen. Jolie Justus (D) said there can be no detriment to the state if the incentive bill fopr Ford is passed. "They can only get the tax incentive if they stay in the state of Missouri,” she said. “So there's really no sweat off our backs if we pass the bill and then they leave we don't lose anything.” Majority leader Sen. Kevin Engler (R) added that the bill is not only necessary but also helps the state. “The reason the senate wants it is because we have to trade it for the pension reform which will save the state approximately 500-600 million over the next 10 years and then a billion in the 10 year period after that,” he said. Wednesday is the last day that Gov. Jay Nixon can sign bills sent to him during the 2010 regular session.
