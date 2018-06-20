Senator Kit Bond Endorses Giuliani

WASHINGTON (AP) - Missouri Sen. Kit Bond plans to endorse former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani for president. Bond will make the announcement this morning at a Washington news conference with Giuliani. The four-term senator will be one of four national co-chairmen of Giulani's campaign, and is lending staff to help Giuliani's campaign in Missouri. Bond deputy chief of staff Jason Van Eaton says the senator believes Giuliani has "the record of executive leadership we need to move our country forward." Missouri congresswoman Jo Ann Emerson also has endorsed Giuliani.