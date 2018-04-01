Senator Loses Position after Sneaky Move

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A state senator gets stripped of his leadership position after using a sneaky move to legalize lay midwives. Lawmakers last week gave final approval to a bill intended to make health insurance more available and affordable to small business employees. But no one apparently realized the bill also legalized the practice of certified midwives delivering babies. Senator John Loudon, of Chesterfield, inserted the midwife language into the bill without telling other lawmakers. Today, Senate President Pro Tem Michael Gibbons responded by removing Loudon as chairman of the small business committee. Loudon says the shrewd move was worth it. He says the provision would give women more choices in how to deliver their babies.