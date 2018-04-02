Senator McCaskill wants Missouri Legislature to hold special session

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., asked Governor Eric Greitens for a special legislative session on Wednesday. McCaskill hopes Missouri lawmakers will be able to approve a statewide prescription drug monitoring program in this session.

If successful, Missouri would join the country's other 49 states that all have such programs in place.

McCaskill cited the need to save lives and prevent people from exploiting what she thinks are loose regulations in her letter of request to Gov. Greitens.

"The bipartisan effort to establish this tool to abate over-prescribing of opioids will not only save the lives of Missourians, but also help to prevent individuals from traveling to Missouri specifically for the purpose of exploiting the lack of monitoring in the state," McCaskill wrote.

Although there has been little statewide action, the St. Louis County monitoring program continues to gain support. Twenty-six cities and counties across the state have joined St. Louis' program.

Those opposed to a statewide program cite privacy concerns for Missourians.