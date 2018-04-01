Senator Opposes Possible Highway Closing

Sen. Joan Bray says closing the highway will hurt downtown. St. Louis County Councilman Kurt Odenwald will propose a resolution next week seeking the same goal. He says closing the highway completely during construction would wreak economic havoc. A MoDot spokeswoman says the question of whether to close is still undecided, and depends on the contractor chosen for the project. The department hopes to have the project completed in October of 2010.