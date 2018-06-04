Senator Roy Blunt Visits Columbia

COLUMBIA - Senator Roy Blunt, R- Missouri, visited Columbia Tuesday to congratulate a MU professor.

Dr. Frederick Hawthorne received the National Medal of Science Award. President Obama gave the award to Dr. Hawthorne and he was the first MU Professor to get the award.

Dr. Hawthorne says his research in borane chemistry can help with curing cancer and has endless possibilities.

While on campus Senator Blunt also talked about sequestration. He says he believes congress will not pass a budget before the March 1 deadline.



If congress does not pass a budget automatic budget cuts will take effect.

There will be $85 billion in cuts in the next 7 months and $1.2 trillion in cuts over the next 10 years.