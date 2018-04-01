Senator Roy Blunt Waits To Release Figures

JEFFERSON CITY- Republican Senator Roy Blunt is refusing to release financial figures until next week. Thursday was the deadline for candidates to file post-election financial reports. These reports are posted on the Federal Election Commission website several days after the deadline.



Blunt spokesman Rich Chrismer told the Associated Press that Blunt does not plan on releasing his figures before his report gets posted online next week.



Democrat Robin Carnahan's summary released states she spent almost $10.2 million dollars and has a debt of about $81,000 dollars in her unsuccessful bid for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat.



During the campaign, both Blunt and Carnahan regularly released their financial summaries on the filing date before they went online.









