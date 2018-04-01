Senator Schaefer Encourages Voting for Central Missouri Honor Flight

JEFFERSON CITY - State Senator Kurt Schaefer is urging citizens of the 19th District to go online and vote for a mid-Missouri organization that honors those who have served and sacrificed for our country's freedom. Central Missouri Honor Flight is in the running to receive $250,000 for their nonprofit organization in a competition sponsored by Pepsi-Cola to highlight noble causes in several categories across the country.

Statistics show that more than 20 WWII veterans pass away each day in Missouri.

The goal of the Honor Flight system is to arrange transportation for WWII veterans to visit the military memorials in Washington, D.C. To date, the organization has raised funding to transport more than 700 veterans to these memorials at no cost to them.

“The number of our WWII veterans is declining rapidly with every passing day,” Sen. Schaefer said. “This is a great way to show our respect and honor for these heroic soldiers’ sacrifices.”