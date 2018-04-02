Senators in Favor of Kids' Health Program

AP-MO--Senate-RollCall-Children's Insurance-Mo.,0059Bond, McCaskill vote in favor of kids' health program WASHINGTON (AP) -- Both Missouri senators cast "yes" votes in the Senate's 68-31 vote to add three million lower-income children to the State Children's Health Insurance Program. Republican Kit Bond and Democrat voted to pass the measure with 48 Democrats, 18 Republicans and two independents. President Bush has threatened to veto the 35 billion dollar bill.