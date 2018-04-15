Senators Mull Jumping Jack as State Exercise

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are considering official designation for the jumping jack.

A bill is proposing to make the jumping jack Missouri's official state exercise. Missouri-born Gen. John J. "Black Jack" Pershing is credited as inventing jumping jacks as a training drill for cadets when he taught at West Point in the late 1800s.

The proposal is supported by students at Pershing Elementary School in St. Joseph.

The legislation has cleared the House and will be considered by a state Senate committee.