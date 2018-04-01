Senators Review Economic Development Proposals Monday

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators are reviewing a state analysis of economic development proposals being considered during the special legislative session.

Senators are scheduled to get a briefing on the analysis after their chamber adjourns Monday.

One piece of the legislation would offer tax breaks for companies involved in international shipping. It's part of an effort to make Lambert-St. Louis International Airport a cargo hub.

The Department of Economic Development examined potential effects on a hypothetical warehouse with 160 employees and a manufacturer with 40 workers.

The study evaluated several combinations of tax breaks that could be offered through the legislation. It identified one scenario in which costs of the tax breaks would exceed the benefits. In other instances, the benefits exceeded the costs.