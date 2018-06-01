Senators Tackle Missouri School Transfer Law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate Education Committee is tackling a state school transfer law that requires struggling school systems to pay for children to enroll in nearby higher-performing districts.

The transfer law states school districts without state accreditation will cover costs for students who want to attend an accredited district within the same county or a bordering one. About 2,000 students have transferred from their home districts in two St. Louis County districts and more could follow suit in Kansas City. The law is creating financial problems for the unaccredited districts.

On Wednesday, the Senate education panel considered a proposal that several St. Louis-area lawmakers each have filed. Additional legislation also has been proposed.